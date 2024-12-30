McDan Aviation’s Private Jet Terminal Shut Down Again Over $3m Debt

The McDan Aviation Private Jet Terminal at the Kotoka International Airport has been shut down by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) due to an outstanding debt of over $3 million.

This marks the second time the terminal has been closed down, following a similar incident in February 2022.

The debt, which includes land leases, rentals, and terminal charges, accumulated over a period, and despite being given until Christmas to settle the amount, McDan failed to clear the debt.

This led to the GACL shutting down the terminal, effective immediately.

The previous shutdown in February 2022 was due to operational breaches, including McDan Aviation’s failure to comply with the terms and conditions set by the airport authorities.

The company had launched its private jet services at Terminal 1 of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) despite not meeting the required standards.

In a letter dated January 31, 2022, GACL ordered McDan Aviation to cease operations at Terminal 1, citing the company’s failure to comply with prior directives.

The letter, signed by Yaw Kwakwa, then Managing Director of GACL, noted that McDan Aviation had not adhered to the terms for using the terminal as a private jet facility, and as a result, its use was suspended until further notice.

Despite the previous shutdown and ongoing issues with McDan Aviation’s operations, the company’s failure to settle its debts has led to the latest closure of the private jet terminal.

This raises concerns about the company’s ability to manage its finances and operate within the regulatory framework.

