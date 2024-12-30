4108 Students’ Results Cancelled Over Exams Fraud

A total of 4,108 students who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have had their subject results canceled due to examination malpractices.

This announcement was made by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in a press statement released on December 30, 2024.

According to WAEC, the affected students were found to have brought foreign materials, including prepared notes, textbooks, and printed materials, into the examination halls.

This act of examination malpractice is a serious offence that undermines the integrity of the examination process.

In addition to the cancellation of subject results, WAEC also announced that the entire results of 483 candidates had been canceled due to the possession of mobile phones in the examination halls.

Furthermore, the subject results of 781 candidates and the entire results of 209 candidates have been withheld due to suspected examination malpractices.

The cancellation of results is a clear indication of WAEC’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the examination process.

The Council has consistently emphasized the importance of fair play and has taken stern measures to prevent examination malpractices.

The affected students will not be able to access their results online, and their schools will not receive their results.

However, WAEC has advised candidates to beware of scammers who promise to upgrade results for a fee, emphasizing that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated using the results verification system or the WAEC QR code.

BY Daniel Bampoe