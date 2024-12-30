4,609 Candidates Missing At 2024 WASSCE Exams

A total of 4,609 candidates who registered for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) failed to show up for the exams, according to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

This represents about 1% of the total number of candidates who registered for the examination.

The 2024 WASSCE exams were taken by a total of 460,611 candidates, comprising 212,954 males and 247,657 females from 1003 schools.

Despite the impressive turnout, the absence of 4,609 candidates has raised eyebrows, with many wondering what could have led to this massive boycott.

According to WAEC, the candidates who boycotted the exams did not provide any reasons for their absence.

However, it is believed that some of the candidates may have been discouraged by the strict measures put in place by WAEC to prevent examination malpractices.

Others may have been affected by personal or family issues that prevented them from sitting for the exams.

The boycott has also raised concerns about the preparedness of some candidates for the exams.

With the increasing emphasis on education and the importance of WASSCE certificates for tertiary education and job opportunities, it is surprising that some candidates would choose to boycott the exams.

WAEC has released the provisional results of the 2024 WASSCE exams, with some impressive statistics.

A total of 317,701 candidates obtained grades A1-C6 in English Language, while 305,132 candidates achieved the same grades in Mathematics (Core).

However, the boycott by 4,609 candidates has cast a shadow over the otherwise successful exams.

BY Daniel Bampoe