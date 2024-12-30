My Focus Is To Develop Suhum- Protozoa

Frank Bekoe Asiedu, popularly known as Protozoa, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency, has reiterated his commitment to developing the area.

Protozoa, who secured the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with 16,855 votes, has been on a Thanksgiving Service tour, expressing his gratitude to God and the constituents for their support.

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, Protozoa worshipped with three prominent churches in the constituency, including St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana– Emmanuel Congregation, and The Church of Pentecost– Emmanuel Assembly.

During the services, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God for guiding him throughout the election period.

Protozoa also prayed for the success of the new government, urging them to maintain Ghana’s current progress and not regress.

The Member of Parliament-Elect began his Thanksgiving Service tour on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church – Suhum Oforikrom.

During the service, Protozoa acknowledged the unwavering support of the church and constituents, reaffirming his commitment to serving Suhum with integrity and dedication.

Protozoa encouraged the congregation to remain united and collaborative in their collective effort to build a prosperous Suhum.

He also extended his best wishes for a joyous and peaceful holiday season, praying for blessings and protection for all.

He was accompanied by Constituency Executives, campaign team members, Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, and party faithful.

