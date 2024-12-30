Bawumia Picks Ghana’s Highest Honour Award

In a grand ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre, outgoing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was bestowed with Ghana’s highest honour, the “Order of the Star of Ghana – Officer Award”.

This prestigious award was presented by President Akufo-Addo at the 2024 National Honours event on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Dr. Bawumia’s outstanding public service as Vice President for the past eight years earned him this distinguished recognition.

Despite being defeated in the recent presidential elections by former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Bawumia’s contributions to Ghana’s development were acknowledged and celebrated.

The “Order of the Star of Ghana” is the highest civilian honour in Ghana, conferred upon individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the nation.

Dr. Bawumia’s achievement is a testament to his dedication and commitment to Ghana’s growth and progress.

Other notable awardees at the ceremony included Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. Bawumia’s running mate in the 2024 elections, who received the “Order of the Volta – Officer Award” for his public service.

The 2024 National Honours ceremony recognized the outstanding contributions of numerous individuals from various sectors, including civil service, military, police, judiciary, education, public health, sports, culture, commerce, and agriculture.

President Akufo-Addo presented the awards to acknowledge their hard work, sacrifices, and commitment to national development.

BY Daniel Bampoe