President Akufo-Addo Honours Outstanding Ghanaians

In a grand ceremony, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo conferred the highest national honours on deserving Ghanaians who have made significant contributions to the country’s development.

The 2024 National Honours and Awards ceremony, held in Accra, recognized outstanding individuals in various fields, including politics, education, healthcare, arts, and sports.

Leading the pack of awardees was Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who received the Order of the Star of Ghana – Officer Award for his exceptional public service.

Other notable recipients of the Order of the Star of Ghana – Member Award included:

– Prof. Ato Essuman

– Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante

– Justice Anin Yeboah

– Sam Okudzeto

– Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

– Dr. Ernest Addison

– Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari

– Elsie Addo Awadzi

– Capt. Edmund Kojo Koda

– Dr. Mustapha Hamid

– Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey

– Emmanuel Adumua Bossman

The Order of the Volta – Companion Award was conferred on:

– Ambassador Mercy Yvonne Debrah-Karikari

– Ibrahim Magassa

– Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Meanwhile, the Order of the Volta – Member Award was presented to:

– Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena

– Prof. Paul Kwame Nyame

– Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay

– Bright Appiah

– Eric Ebo Acquah

– Dr. Richard Kwadwo Odor

– Dr. Kofi Nsiah Poku

– Dr. Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi

– Dr. Patrick Bempah Owiredu

– Kwaw Paintsil Ansah

– Erastus Asare Donkor

– Margaret Anane-Agyei

– Mercy Naa Aforwa Needjan

– Salma Salifu

– Herbert A. Mensah

– Yaw Debra Ofori

– Kwesi A. Busia

– Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie

– Godfred Yeboah Dame

– Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

– Bryan Acheampong

– Joe Osei Owusu

– Francis Asenso Boakye

– Samuel Abu Jinapor

– Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

– Brig Gen Emmanuel Okyere

– Edward Asomani

– DCOP (Rtd) David Senanu Eklu

– Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil

– Prof. Henry Nii Adziri Wellington

– Prof. E.H.K. Akaho

– Rev Prof Gilbert Ansre

In the creative arts category, renowned musicians:

– Kwaw Ansah

– Daddy Lumba

– Gyedu Blay Ambolley

– Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante were honored for their outstanding contributions.

Additionally, Grand Medal Awards were presented to:

– Mariama Mahama

– Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah

– Philippa Larsen

– Albert K. Frimpong

– Ayishetu Adam

– Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn

– Dr. Fareeda Adusei Wilson

– Dr. Nick Danso Abiam Adjei

– Mawunyo Kuma Yakor-Dajbah

– Dr Jemima Araba Dennis-Antwi

– Davies Narh Korboe

– Dr Evans Agbeme Dzikum

The National Honours and Awards ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of Ghanaians who have made significant contributions to the country’s development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe