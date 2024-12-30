Ashanti NDC Bans Campaigns For DCE, MCE Positions

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to its members, prohibiting the issuance of posters, fliers, and other promotional materials for the positions of District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs).

In a memorandum signed by the Ashanti Regional Secretary, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the party expressed concern over reports of some members engaging in shadow campaigns and soliciting signatures and endorsements from branch executives.

The party has emphasized that appointments to DCE and MCE positions are the prerogative of the President in consultation with the party leadership, and members are advised to respect this process and avoid activities that create unnecessary tension or division within the party.

The ban on posters and campaigns is aimed at preventing infighting and promoting party unity.

The Regional and constituency executives have been tasked with monitoring and reporting any breaches of this directive, and members found violating these directives may face sanctions.

The NDC’s decision to crack down on infighting comes as the party prepares for the upcoming appointments of MMDCEs.

The party has urged its members to cooperate and respect the official channels for these appointments.

The full memorandum has been circulated to all executives and party members, and it is expected that members will comply with the directives to maintain party unity and discipline.

Below is the full statement:

*NDC ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT*

MEMORANDUM

TO: All Executives and Party Members

DATE: [30th December, 2024]

SUBJECT: *Ban on the Issuance of Posters and Shadow Campaigns for DCE and MCE Positions*

The Party has noted with concern reports of activities by some members, including the issuance of posters and shadow campaigns in constituencies and on various platforms for the positions of District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs).

Furthermore, it has come to our attention that some members are allegedly moving through branch executives to solicit signatures and endorsements for their candidature.

The Party categorically frowns on such conduct and wishes to emphasize the following directives:

1. *Ban on Posters and Campaigns:*

The issuance of posters, fliers, and any other promotional material, whether physical or digital, to campaign for DCE and MCE positions is strictly prohibited. Any member found engaging in such activities will face disciplinary action as outlined in the Party’s constitution.

2. Prohibition of Solicitation for Endorsements:

Members are to refrain from soliciting signatures, endorsements, or any form of support from branch executives or other party structures for these positions. This behavior undermines party unity and must cease.

3. Adherence to Official Channels:

The Party reiterates that appointments to DCE and MCE positions are the prerogative of the President in consultation with the party leadership. Members are advised to respect this process and avoid activities that create unnecessary tension or division within the party.

4. Compliance and Monitoring:

Regional and constituency executives are tasked with monitoring and reporting any breaches of this directive.

Any member or group found violating these directives may face sanctions.

Your cooperation is highly appreciated.

SIGNED:

Dr Frank Amoakohene

Ashanti Regional Secretary

-BY Daniel Bampoe