Mahama Courts Kenyan’s Ruto On Regional Integration

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties and foster regional cooperation, President-elect John Dramani Mahama recently paid a visit to Kenyan President William Ruto.

The meeting, which took place on December 29, 2024, provided a platform for the two leaders to engage in discussions on regional integration efforts, continental security, and trade expansion under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

John Mahama, who is set to assume office on January 7, 2025, expressed his commitment to expanding trade among African countries, leveraging his experience as the former Chair of the AU high-level committee on Trade.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts to upscale the benefits of the AfCFTA, which aims to create a single, unified market for African countries.

President Ruto, on his part, assured Mahama of Kenya’s willingness to enhance its relations with Ghana by exploring opportunities in trade, investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, and oil and gas.

This move is expected to broaden opportunities for the people of both countries and ensure shared prosperity.

The meeting also touched on President Ruto’s support for Raila Odinga’s candidature for the African Union Commission chairperson position.

Ruto further expressed his commitment to attending Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025.

BY Daniel Bampoe