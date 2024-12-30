Cadman Mills Fights Against Mahama’s Third-Term Bid

In a bold statement, Cadman Mills, younger brother of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, has declared his opposition to any attempt by the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to amend the two-term constitutional limit imposed on the president.

This development comes as the NDC prepares to assume power, with John Dramani Mahama set to be sworn in as president on January 7, 2025.

The controversy surrounding the proposed amendment began when elements within the NDC started discussing the possibility of amending the constitution to allow President Mahama to serve a third term.

This move has sparked concerns among some Ghanaians, including Cadman Mills, who believes that tampering with term limits could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s democracy.

Cadman Mills took to social media to express his disapproval, stating that it “beats his imagination” that the NDC is already considering constitutional amendments even before President John Mahama takes office.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, 29 December 2024, entitled; “Is Sycophancy Already Raising its Ugly Head,” Cadman Mills said it beats his imagination that even before Mr. Mahama takes office on 7 January 2025, elements within the NDC have started talking about a constitutional amendment to allow Mr Mahama to secure a third term in office.

“The Worrisome: It is particularly alarming that without having served a day in office there are already calls for the constitution to be amended to allow the incoming president to be eligible to contest for an additional term (making a cumulative 12 years, if he wins in 2028),” Cadman Mills’ post read.

“But why? Why in Ghana? Have we not learned anything from the experience of other countries? Please count me as being vigorously opposed to tampering with term limits for the highest office in the land,” the post by Cadman Mills further read.

He emphasized that he would vigorously oppose any attempt to extend the presidential term limit, citing the importance of maintaining the checks and balances enshrined in the 1992 constitution.

This is not the first time that the issue of presidential term limits has sparked controversy in Ghana.

In 2018, a proposal to amend the constitution to allow presidents to serve three terms was met with widespread opposition, and the idea was eventually dropped.

The current debate has raised concerns about the potential for power consolidation and the erosion of democratic institutions.

Cadman Mills also raised concerns about the emergence of sycophancy within the NDC, citing instances where individuals and institutions are excessively flattering President Mahama and his family in an attempt to gain favor.

“I need not tell anyone what my political learnings are. I vigorously challenged the NPP candidate’s policy prescriptions for Ghana. I was, therefore, relieved when he emphatically lost the election. Like all Ghanaians, I celebrated the victory of the NDC and JDM at the polls.

“But a JDM-led NDC administration is not new to the Ghanaian political scene: It held office from 2013 – 2017. Ghanaians can hope that this administration will be “better” than its first incarnation (because “we are not going back!”

“But it is not a foregone conclusion. But already the signs of sycophancy are starting to rear their ugly heads. It appears that many (people and institutions) are tripping over their feet to please the incoming president and his family, including the suggestion that his son (who has a keen interest in boxing) be made sports minister. There are others. I will identify two,” the post read.

“The ridiculous: A bank (UMB) takes space in a national newspaper to APOLOGIZE to E & P (in which the incoming president’s brother is the main shareholder) for not reporting to the credit bureaus that E & P’s indebtedness had been paid off!

“But is UMB seriously telling Ghanaians that it reported a debt owed by E & P to the credit bureaus but failed to regularly report (update) the outstanding loan balance to these same bureaus?

“This is impossible! Once a debt has been reported to the credit bureaus, the outstanding (unpaid) balance is regularly reported to the bureaus until the outstanding balance reaches zero and the bank “takes it off its books,” Cadman Mills’ post further read.

“It also means that once a debt has been reported and the subsequent update does not include the debt, it can only mean that the debt has been settled and the credit bureaus will duly take note.

“There is no fanfare, celebrations, champagne popping, or special alerts to the credit bureaus that “the balance is zero”. So why the “apology”? Why in this case and why now,” Cadman Mill further quizzed in his post.

He specifically mentioned the public calls for Mahama’s son, Sharaf Mahama, to be appointed as the Minister of Sports, which he believes is an example of the kind of sycophancy that can undermine good governance.

BY Daniel Bampoe