Stonebwoy, Samini Bury Hatchets, Reunite After Four-Year Feud

In a surprise move, Ghanaian dancehall artists Stonebwoy and Samini have put their four-year feud behind them, reuniting at the 3FM’s All White Party held on December 28, 2024.

The two musicians, who were once embroiled in a bitter rivalry, performed their hit song ‘Climax’ together, sending shockwaves of excitement through the audience.

Stonebwoy, in a heartfelt speech, expressed his optimism about the future of their relationship, stating that 2025 would be a good year for their reunion.

He acknowledged the challenges they had faced in the past but emphasized that they had emerged stronger and more united.

The reunion was not just a one-off performance, as Stonebwoy had earlier attended Samini’s birthday celebration a few weeks ago, sparking rumours of a possible reconciliation.

The two artists, who have a long history of collaboration and mutual respect, seem to have put their differences aside and are now focused on forging ahead and creating new music together.

Their reunion has sent waves of excitement through the Ghanaian music industry, with fans and fellow artists alike taking to social media to celebrate the news.

The reunion is seen as a positive development for the industry, as it brings together two of Ghana’s most influential and talented artists.

Stonebwoy’s message to the audience, “Go tell the world, the rude boys are back!” was met with thunderous applause, signaling a new era of collaboration and creativity between the two dancehall giants.

BY Daniel Bampoe