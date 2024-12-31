National Security Coordinator Edward Asomani Grabs National Award

In a grand ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre, National Security Coordinator Edward Asomani was conferred with the esteemed Order of the Volta (Member) award.

This prestigious honour, bestowed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, recognises Asomani’s exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering dedication to national security.

Edward Asomani’s pivotal role in strengthening Ghana’s security architecture has been instrumental in maintaining stability and fostering resilience in the face of evolving security challenges.

Under his leadership, the national security apparatus has undergone significant modernisation, addressing pressing issues such as terrorism, organised crime, cyber threats, and regional instability.

The award ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, celebrated individuals who have made significant contributions to Ghana’s development.

Edward Asomani’s award was a testament to his collaborative efforts with the security agencies, which he acknowledged in his acceptance speech.

The security chef’s initiatives have positioned Ghana as a leader in regional security, earning recognition both domestically and internationally.

His emphasis on inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing, and security reforms prioritising professionalism and human rights has enhanced the country’s ability to respond to emerging threats.

The Order of the Volta, one of Ghana’s highest honours, is reserved for individuals whose service has significantly impacted the nation.

