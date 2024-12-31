NHIA Rewards Outstanding Staff

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has recognized and rewarded outstanding staff and partners who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and commitment to providing quality healthcare services.

At a ceremony held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, the NHIA presented citations and awards to deserving individuals and institutions.

The awards acknowledged their hard work, innovative approaches, and tireless efforts in advancing the NHIA’s mission of providing accessible, reliable, and quality healthcare solutions.

Among the awardees are Otis Nkansah Appiah, who received the Best Driver award for his exceptional driving skills and commitment to safety.

Raymond Dela Tsigbey was honoured as the Best Security Personnel for his vigilance and dedication to ensuring a safe and secure working environment.

Rita Darko, a janitor at the Fanteakwa District Office, received the Best Janitor award for her exceptional dedication to maintaining a clean and hygienic environment.

Zone Five, comprising Akuapem South, East Akim, Suhum Kraboa Coaltar, and West Akim, was recognized as the Best Performing Zone for its outstanding performance and exceptional accomplishments.

The NHIA also honoured several healthcare providers, including St. Martin De Porres Hospital, Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital, Medicas Hospital Limited, and Oda Government Hospital, for providing quality healthcare services to NHIA subscribers.

In addition, the NHIA recognized the outstanding leadership and dedication of its top executives, including Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer, and Mrs. Louisa Atta-Agyemang, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Operations.

The awards ceremony was attended by NHIA staff, partners, and stakeholders, who gathered to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the awardees.

The event was a testament to the NHIA’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence in healthcare delivery and leadership.

-BY Daniel Bampoe