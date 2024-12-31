McDan Aviation Fights GACL Over $3m Debt

Daniel McKorley

McDan Aviation has expressed disappointment and surprise over the Ghana Airports Company Limited’s (GACL) decision to deny access to its terminal, citing a disputed debt of $3 million.

In a statement released on December 30, 2024, McDan Aviation’s CEO, Kwaku Ampromti, denied owing GACL the alleged amount, claiming that the company has made significant payments previously and had planned to continue making payments from January 2025.

The dispute between McDan Aviation and GACL is not new. In February 2022, GACL shut down McDan Aviation’s private jet terminal over operational breaches, including the company’s failure to comply with the terms and conditions set by the airport authorities.

McDan Aviation had launched its private jet services at Terminal 1 of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) despite not meeting the required standards.

However, the current dispute centers on a parcel of land acquired by McDan Aviation from GACL on the Spintex Road.

A third party has raised litigation issues, resulting in court proceedings, and McDan Aviation has communicated to GACL that payments will remain on hold until the court case is finally resolved.

McDan Aviation’s CEO, Kwaku Ampromti, expressed regret over GACL’s decision to deny access to the terminal, stating that the matters at hand are not interconnected.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue to achieve a favorable resolution.

The dispute between McDan Aviation and GACL raises concerns about the relationship between the two entities and the potential impact on the aviation industry in Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe