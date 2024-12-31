Destooled Asuom Krontihene Attacks Akufo-Addo, Praises Mahama

In a scathing attack, Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade, the destooled Krontihene of Akyem Asoum, has openly condemned outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration, while expressing his unwavering support for incoming President John Dramani Mahama.

Nana Abodade, who was recently destooled by the Asuom chief and had his destoolment upheld by the Overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, did not mince words in his assessment of Akufo-Addo’s performance.

He stated that the outgoing president had failed to deliver on his promises, despite having access to significant resources and revenue during his tenure.

The traditional leader expressed his relief that Akufo-Addo’s term was coming to an end and expressed optimism about John Mahama’s return to office.

He likened President elect, John Mahama to the Good Samaritan in the Bible, who has come to rescue Ghana from its current plight.

“We thank God that the good Lord is about to give the mantle to President Mahama. As it is in Luke 10:29, Ghana has been stripped naked and Ghana is bleeding. The robbers have stolen all the goodies, so a good Samaritan has come to rescue her and put her in a good, healthy, and happy situation and also recover the loot that the robbers took,” he stated.

Nana Abodade also criticised Akufo-Addo’s alleged disrespect towards chiefs, stating that many traditional leaders were happy to see the end of his reign.

He described Akufo-Addo’s legacy as “not good,” emphasising that he could have achieved more during his tenure.

This is not the first time Nana Abodade has spoken out against Akufo-Addo’s administration.

In November 2024, he criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing him of failing to deliver on key promises made to Ghanaians.

BY Daniel Bampoe