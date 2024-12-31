NPP Sacks 184 Members For Misconduct

Stephen Ntim – NPP National Chairman

In a bold move to maintain discipline and uphold its constitutional framework, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended 184 members from its Yendi constituency.

This decision, announced by Constituency Chairman Nashiru Abdul Karim, comes after thorough investigations into allegations of constitutional breaches by the suspended individuals.

The party’s leadership received several complaints from other members, which were submitted in the form of petitions.

These petitions highlighted misconduct related to the recently held presidential and parliamentary elections.

The allegations were investigated by both the Constituency Executive Committee and the Disciplinary Committee, leading to an expanded Constituency Executive Committee meeting on December 23, 2024.

This meeting, which included members of the Council of Elders, the Council of Patrons, and the Disciplinary Committee, unanimously decided to suspend the implicated individuals.

The decision was made in line with Article 3 Clause (9)(1), Clause (7)(1), and Clause (8)(1) of the party’s 2017 amended constitution.

This development is not the first instance of disciplinary action taken by the NPP in the Yendi constituency.

Earlier, the party expelled 173 members for breaching the party’s constitution by contesting as independent candidates and supporting rival political parties during the December 7 elections.

In a related incident, the leadership of the NPP in the Yendi Constituency formally informed Hussein Abdul-Karim, also known as Lanburns, of the forfeiture of his party membership.

This decision came after Abdul-Karim publicly declared his intention to run as an Independent Parliamentary candidate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The NPP’s commitment to enforcing its rules and maintaining discipline among its members is evident in these decisions.

