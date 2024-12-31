KADEM Transforms Lives Through Holistic Development in Ghana

In an inspiring display of compassion and collaboration, Kairos Development Mission (KADEM) successfully completed its 2024 medical mission at the Methodist Satellite Rafiki Children’s Village near Winneba, Ghana. Guided by its core principles of compassion, partnership, and holistic development, KADEM brought critical healthcare and hope to one of Ghana’s underserved communities.

Led by Rev. Dr. Abekah, a dedicated Methodist minister, and supported by a team of local and international professionals, the five-day mission touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark of resilience and healing.

Transformative Impact on Lives

Among the most heart-wrenching cases were children diagnosed with hydrocephalus and a congenital heart defect. While surgeries were not immediately possible, KADEM has committed to sponsoring these life-saving procedures, giving these children a fighting chance at a brighter future.

Local healthcare professionals, nurses, and doctors joined forces with Canadian experts, fostering a unique partnership that emphasized professional growth. This collaboration not only enriched the experience of younger healthcare workers but also strengthened the ties between local and international teams.

One particularly inspiring story was that of a third-year optometry student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Once an orphan at Rafiki, this remarkable individual returned as a volunteer, exemplifying the transformative power of KADEM’s work.

Collaboration with Ghanaian Doctors

The mission was further bolstered by the “Greater Works” medical team—a group of Ghanaian doctors who performed surgeries alongside KADEM professionals at the Winneba Trauma Hospital. Their dedication and expertise were instrumental in ensuring the mission’s success.

KADEM also provided substantial donations to the Rafiki Satellite Village, including hospital beds, wheelchairs, sanitary pads, toothbrush kits, a microwave, a fridge, and other essential supplies, highlighting the organization’s commitment to holistic support.

KADEM’s Values in Action

KADEM’s 2024 mission reflects the organization’s unwavering commitment to:

1. Providing Medical Impact:

Offering free screenings, diagnoses, and treatments to underserved communities.

Conducting life-changing surgeries in collaboration with local and international professionals.

Delivering essential health interventions, including dental care and antenatal services.

2. Promoting Public Health Education:

Delivering presentations on critical health topics like hypertension and diabetes.

Engaging schools and communities to increase awareness and encourage preventative care.

3. Fostering Leadership Development:

Hosting seminars and workshops to inspire individuals to become change agents in their communities.

Equipping leaders with tools for sustainable impact through practical service.

A Legacy of Transformative Missions

The 2024 mission builds on years of dedicated service by KADEM:

Medical Supplies: Partnering with organizations like Food for the Hungry and Samaritan’s Purse, KADEM has shipped containers of essential medical supplies to Ghana.

Health Education: Since 2020, KADEM has conducted health webinars and seminars, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous Missions: From the 2017 Pentecost Hospital Mission in Accra to the 2022 and 2023 missions in Asamankese, KADEM has consistently brought healthcare and hope to communities in need.

Join KADEM’s Mission

KADEM’s life-changing work is made possible by the support of volunteers, partners, and donors. Whether you’re a healthcare professional, fundraiser, or someone with a heart to help, your contribution can make a difference.

Together, we can continue transforming lives, uplifting communities, and creating lasting impact.

For more information or to get involved, visit [KADEM’s Website

Contact Us

● Email: kademmission@gmail.com

● Website: kairosdev.org

● Phone: +1 613 797 4110 / +1 587 936 8515

● Facebook: Kairos Development Mission

Let’s create a brighter future—one Kairos moment at a time!