New Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Tasked To Be Unifier

Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu (2nd from left), giving an appointment letter to Sheikh Al Shoukry

THE NEWLY appointed Chief Imam of the Ashanti Region, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Zakaria Al Shoukry, has been charged by the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM), to serve as a unifying figure bringing together Muslims from diverse backgrounds and fostering a sense of unity and cooperation.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Zakaria Al Shoukry, 96, takes over from Sheikh Abdul Mumin Harun who passed away on December 17, 2024. He is married to one wife and has 19 children.

Apart from leading prayers and serving as spiritual head, his roles and responsibilities will include providing leadership that transcends tribal, sectarian, and political boundaries, and promoting inclusivity and respect for all Muslims.

Receiving his appointment letter before some Muslims Chiefs and Imams at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi on Sunday, December 29, 2024, the National Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission, Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, urged Sheikh Abdul Rahman Zakaria Al Shoukry to promote the interests of the Ghana Muslim Mission and the Muslim community at large.

” You will work to advance the interests of the Ghana Muslim Mission, upholding its values and objectives, contributing to the growth and development of Islam, and the welfare of Muslims,” Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu said, urging him to maintain the highest standards of leadership impartiality and fairness.

The newly appointed Ashanti Regional Chief Imam before his appointment was the deputy regional chief Imam to the late Sheikh Abdul Mumin Harun.

“GMM is pleased to inform you that you have been appointed as the substantive Ashanti Regional Chief Imam with immediate effect. This allows the demise of Sheikh Abdul Mumin Harun, the immediate past regional chief Imam,” part of his appointment letter stated.

According to Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, the decision to appoint Sheikh Al Shoukry was made after careful consideration and consultation with stakeholders which follows the same trend as the Ghana Muslim Mission appointed him as the deputy regional Imam.

Copies of the appointment letter signed by Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu and Sheikh Harun Nkansah who is the National Imam at the Ghana Muslim Mission were copied to the Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Osei Tutu II, Ashanti Regional Minister, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Regional Coordinating Council, Council of Zongo Chiefs Office of Sarkin Zongo and all regional Imams.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi