Dr Nick Danso Adjei grab Grand Medal Award

Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei has been conferred with the prestigious Grand Medal Award by His Excellency President Nana Akufo Addo for his distinguished services to Ghana at the National Honours and Awards ceremony in Accra.

In a release signed on Monday, December 30, 2024 by the Public Relations Manager of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd. Norvan Acquah-Hayford said the award recognises Dr. Danso Adjei’s pivotal role in the successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS),

a ground breaking trade facilitation tool revolutionizing Ghana’s customs and trade processes. ICUMS has become a cornerstone of revenue generation for the Government, transforming operations at Ghana’s seaports, airports, and land borders.

It said through ICUMS, over 8,000 trade facilitation stakeholders connect daily, benefiting from its efficiency in simplifying workflows and improving transparency while the system’s impact on boosting government revenue and streamlining customs procedures has also been hailed by financial analysts as a major advancement in Ghana’s fiscal strategy, solidifying its contribution to the nation’s economic progress.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Danso Adjei expressed gratitude for the honour, stating: “This award is a testament to the dedication and innovation of the entire Ghana Link team. It inspires us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that contribute to the development of Ghana and beyond.”

Ghana Link Network Services Limited has consistently demonstrated its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance trade facilitation, and the ICUMS project exemplifies this ethos.

The National Honours and Awards Ceremony celebrates individuals like Dr. Danso Adjei, whose contributions have significantly shaped Ghana’s development trajectory.

Ghana Link Network Services Limited is a leading company in trade facilitation, dedicated to delivering innovative technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency at Ghana’s ports and borders.

Under the leadership of Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, the company has successfully spearheaded projects such as the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), which has streamlined processes and boosted revenue collection for the Government of Ghana.