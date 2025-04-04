Arsenal’s Gabriel Misses Rest Of Season With Hamstring Injury

Arsenal will not have Gabriel for their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid after he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The centre-back, who has been one of Arsenal’s most key players this season, suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Tuesday’s Premier League win over Fulham, which will require surgery.

Arsenal have said the 27-year-old’s aim is “to be ready for the start of next season” in a big blow ahead of a potentially season-defining Champions League tie.

Mikel Arteta’s side take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Emirates on April 8, before the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.

Arsenal were boosted by the return of Bukayo Saka against Fulham, but they are facing a potential injury crisis in defence ahead of next week’s first leg against Real Madrid.

Jurrien Timber was also hurt during Tuesday’s game while Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori were already sidelined alongside season-long absentee Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal’s first-choice striker options, are out for the season too.