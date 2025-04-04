African, Caribbean Football Teams Set For 2025 Unity Cup

Ghana Blcak Stars

London is set to host an electrifying football spectacle in May 2025 as Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago compete for the prestigious Unity Cup.

Dubbed ‘The Best in the West – the Afro Classico Contest,’ the tournament promises high-stakes clashes between some of the biggest names in African and Caribbean football.

The action begins on May 27 with the first-ever TriniJam showdown on UK soil, as the Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago take on Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz in a battle for West Indian dominance.

The following day, fierce West African rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana, will go head-to-head in a long-standing football rivalry.

The tournament concludes on May 31 with a double-header one match deciding third place and the other crowning the 2025 Unity Cup champion.

Nigeria, two-time winners, may be favorites, but Ghana will look to repeat their previous London triumph over the Super Eagles. Meanwhile, Jamaica arrives with unfinished business, seeking redemption.

AfroSport co-directors Rotimi Pedro and Andy Howes emphasize that the Unity Cup is more than just a tournament, it’s a celebration of African and Caribbean culture, talent, and football’s expanding influence.