Black Queens Announce Squad For Senegal Training Tour

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has named a 23-player squad for the Black Queens’ upcoming training tour in Senegal, set for April 1-9, 2025.

The tour will feature intense training sessions and two international friendlies against Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in Dakar.

The squad sees the return of key players, including midfielders Ernestina Abambilla and Patience Peterson-Kundok, defender Phillicity Asuako, and attacker Princess Owusu, all rejoining after a brief absence.

Hasaacas Ladies goalkeeper Grace Buoduwa Banwaa earned her first call-up after an outstanding season in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. Having kept 12 clean sheets and conceded just one goal in 15 matches, Banwaa has been one of the league’s standout performers.

This tour is a vital step in Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as the Black Queens gear up for a strong campaign.

By Wletsu Ransford