Govt, TP Engages More Youth

TP, a global leader in digital outsourcing solutions, in collaboration with Government, recently opened its third operating site in Ghana, offering employment to over 500 Ghanaian youth in Accra, with prospects to employ more in the future.

Known worldwide for its excellence in customer service, content moderation, and digital support solutions, the TP initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation.

Thomas Mackenbrock, Deputy CEO of TP Ghana, said the company, which has presence in 95 countries and with team members of up to 500,000, intends to engage over 5,000 young professionals nationwide.

He said Ghana’s operations was a key part of its African growth strategy, explaining the company’s rapid growth from 36 employees since its launch in January 2022 to over 1,300 across two active locations.

According to Mackenbrock, the partnership fit perfectly with Ghana’s efforts to curb unemployment and emphasised TP’s readiness to support a conducive business environment in the country.

Elhadi Bencherif, country lead of TP Ghana, said “the accomplishment of a three-year work with TP, Change and Brand, with TP, with the leadership, with Thomas, with our leadership, with Augusto, with everyone. We are really proud to see that a small operation in Ghana is now covered by the blessings and the love from our management, our leadership, but also by the authorities in Ghana. So we feel like now nothing can stop us and 10,000 is just a number.”

Simon Madjie, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Communications, commended the development, describing that as a major step in the government’s 24-hour economy initiative.

Dzifa Gunu, CEO of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, noted that such public-private partnership, was aimed at achieving the government’s broader goal of creating sustainable employment opportunities for the Ghana’s youth.

Also present at the event was Daniel Julien, founder and Group CEO of TP Global.

A business desk report