Seamstress, 21 Found Dead At Twifo Praso

Tahiru Zinabu, a 21-year-old seamstress has been found dead in her room with her mouth sealed, three used condoms, and two apples beside her at Twifo Praso in the Atti Morkwa District of the Central Region.

The incident has been alleged to be a gang rape. Her body was discovered by an eyewitness in the morning, calling for Police

intervention.

According to an eyewitness, who shared a same compound with the deceased, she discovered the body at approximately 4:30am while preparing food for sale.

Upon noticing the late Zinabu’s door opened, she entered the room and found the young woman lying naked.

The deceased’s body has been deposited at the Twifo Atti Morkwa District Hospital for autopsy and further examination.

The Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Commander,

Superintendent Charles Addei Boateng, has assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway. He pledged that the police would pursue all leads to bring the perpetrators to justice.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke