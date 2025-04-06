Health Ministry, FDA Destroy Seized Opioid

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has safely disposed of a significant consignment of opioids that was seized at the Tema Port at the Vigour DW, Ashaiman.

The operation, directed by a court order, was carried out with the joint efforts of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Customs Commission.

The seized shipment includes: – 26 cartons of RaholTapentadol 250 mg – 160 cartons of Tafradol Tapentadol 120 mg – 40 cartons of Taking Tapentadol 120 mg – 190 cartons of Loperamide 2 mg – 320 cartons of Chlorpheniramine Maleate.

Addressing the press, the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said on March 14, 2025, customs officials intercepted a suspicious consignment of opioids purportedly in transit from Ghana to Niger.

“We swiftly sought a court order to destroy the opioid shipment, which was duly granted. The court’s order specified the venue and witnesses required for the destruction process. I’m pleased to report that we’ve complied with these requirements, with representatives from the HighCourt, Food, and Drugs Authority, Network people, and the Ministry of Science and Environment in attendance” he said.

Mr. Akandoh emphasized that the investigation has revealed that the importer is not a Ghanaian, and the goods were destined for Niger, saying, “We’re working closely with the Niger government to determine whether they authorized the consignment. Let me emphasize that our airports and harbors will never be used as conduits for illicit activities.”

He further stated that the government has declared war on the influx of opioids and will continue to monitor our ports and harbours to prevent such incidents, adding, “Our primary concern is the safe disposal of these harmful substances to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

We’re committed to protecting our youth and citizens from the dangers of opioid abuse. We’ll be outlining our next line of action soon, and we’re committed to working with the Attorney General’s department to ensure that those responsible for this illicit activity are brought to justice.”

Dr. Mrs. Delese Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, also addressed the health implications of consuming opioids, stressing the serious risks they pose to public health.

“The disposal of these illicit drugs serves as a clear message that the authorities remain committed to safeguarding the health and safety of the public by targeting the illegal drug trade. The operation forms part of the FDA’s broader strategy to address the concerns of illicit drug trafficking in the country and ensure that such substances do not reach the market,” she said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke