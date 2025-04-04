Apprise Music Rewards Great Ampong

Great Ampong displaying his award

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter and producer, Isaac Kwadwo Ampong, known in the music scene as Great Ampong, has been honoured by Apprise Music Distribution.

The leading digital music distribution service provider honoured him for his exceptional contributions to the music industry, particularly in the Ghanaian gospel music scene.

Credited with over 30 hit songs, Great Ampong is a renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, performer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist with a deep understanding of all aspects of gospel music production.

Apprise Music is committed to celebrating and acknowledging excellence within the music industry, particularly in African music, through such recognitions.

Its digital partners include Believe Digital, IMRO, Songtrust, iTunes, Spotify, Audiomack, YouTube, Amazon Music, and many more.

Great Ampong was presented with an award by the management of Apprise Music Distribution and founder and CEO, Michael Bamfo at a short but impressive ceremony held at the Apprise Music office at Nungua in Accra.

He was recognised for his contributions to the development of gospel music as well as unwavering dedication to uplifting souls through his songs.

Apart from the award, Great Ampong had the privilege to tour Apprise Music Distribution office.

The gospel artiste praised Apprise Music for investing time and resources to help Ghanaian musicians realise their goals.

Apprise Music, which has offices in many African countries as well as Europe, the United States of America, and the Middle East, has made a name for itself as a major force in the music distribution market because of its extensive global network of partners and services.

Since its inception, it has remained dedicated to providing independent artistes and labels with the necessary tools, services, and support needed to thrive in the modern music landscape.

Apprise Music provides musicians and record labels with customised digital release plans that boost exposure, interaction, sales, and streams on all platforms.

By George Clifford Owusu