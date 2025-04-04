‘The Journey’ Show Goes To Europe

Ghanaian actress and television personality, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, affectionately called Abena Ghana, is set to touch lives with Europe Edition of ‘The Journey’ show.

This edition, which focused on Ghanaians in Belgium, will start airing today, Friday, April 4, 2025 on Adom TV at 11:30am.

The programme, which is a talk show, focuses on the stories of people who have had great life experiences worth sharing to inspire others.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Abena Ghana said, “This new episode is to educate, motivate, and inspire viewers to know that success is achievable if one puts in the hard work.

“Some of the stories are how hard it was for them to travel outside the country, how some of them got their passports as citizens in Belgium, and the hustle they went through to achieve all they have now,” she revealed.

She said viewers should expect more stories from the diaspora on how life is treating those there, and also how they survive abroad.

Touching on the impact since the inception of the programme, she said, “We always receive good comments from the viewers, with some sharing their life struggles and sometimes how it relates with some of our guest stories, and it gives them hope for the future.”

“Special thanks goes to Adom TV for been with us all these years, also to all my sponsors on the show; Time Herbal Mixture, Medimafo Herbal Hospital, Givers Clean Care, Nyadua Herbal Mixture, Konamah Entertainment and CEO Noks Tv Africa in Belgium for making this season possible,” she added.

Abena Ghana also expressed appreciation to Queenie Shipping, Dennaac Travel Consult, Anniluv Shapewear, King Solomon Trading, Macdens Electrical in Belgium, who made this season possible.