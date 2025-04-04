Beda To Drop Album May 2

Beda Ehrensperger

Swiss-based Ghanaian instrumentalist, Beda Ehrensperger, is set to unveil his solo album titled ‘Will Let You Go’, on May 2, 2025 to entertain his fans as well as music lovers.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Beda indicated that after years of creation and refinement, “Will Let You Go when released will meet the demands of music lovers.”

According to him, the album is a collection of eleven soul-stirring love songs, reflecting love’s highs and lows—its joy, heartbreak, passion, and longing, adding that each track tells a story, resonating with the universal emotions that connect us all.

To elevate the album’s emotional depth, Beda featured six female vocalists which include Wiyaala, Lamisi, Susan August, Feli Nuna, Cathryn and Funsi on the album.

Every note of ‘Will Let You Go’ was born at Beda’s studio in Old Ashongman.

The songs were refined through live performances on Beda’s stage, where his band breathed life into each composition, night after night. The result? A seamless blend of Soul, Reggae, and Pop, rich with emotion and authenticity.

“This is not just an album—it’s an experience. It’s a celebration of love in all its complexity. It’s a reminder that love is the most powerful force in existence, capable of bridging cultures, transforming lives, and inspiring change,” Beda stated.

As a key member of the renowned reggae band The Dubby Conquerors, Beda toured the world, performing alongside Jamaican greats like Romain Virgo, Kabaka Pyramid, and more.

Beda has since worked with Kofi Kinaata, Santrofi, Pat Thomas, Rocky Dawuni, Dela Botri, Black Sherif, Israel Maweta, A.B. Crentsil, Nero X, K.O.G., Kwame Yeboah, and many others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke