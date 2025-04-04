Commonwealth Group Gives Thumbs-Up To EC

A 16-member Commonwealth Observer Group has described the 2024 general election as ‘transparent, credible and peaceful’.

The independent and multi-disciplinary team deployed by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC and led by former President of Botswana, Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi that monitored the election said it was a testament to Ghana’s maturing democracy.

The report, however, highlighted some areas of significant strength and also identified opportunities for improvement, including the need for enhanced transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in the electoral process.

The report noted that the establishment of additional polling stations and deployment of temporary polling staff, additional number of polling stations and the capping of the number of voters per polling station to support the conduct of the elections were positive steps in the management of the elections, as it ensured shorter queues and quicker voting times.

The report also reiterated the need for the development of an effective regulatory framework for campaign financing to prevent corruption and increase transparency.

It said the regulatory framework would also help Ghana to avoid opening the political system to the ‘monetisation of politics and the commercialisation of elections’.

The report further noted that delay by the Electoral Commission (EC) in announcing results from the various constituencies created some uncertainty and speculations.

The Group, therefore, urged the EC to address the issue in future elections to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Patricia Scotland KC, in a statement, said Ghana’s peaceful and credible elections are a testament to the country’s maturing democracy.

“I thank members of the Observer Group for their exceptional work, I urge the national institutions in Ghana to implement the recommendations they have made and thank the people of Ghana for their commitment to democracy,” she stated.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah