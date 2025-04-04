Junkie Lynched Over Phone

The suspect lying dead

A KNOWN drug addict has been lynched by an angry mob after he snatched a mobile phone from a lady at Pampaso in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, who has been identified only as Kwasi, was reportedly subjected to severe beatings by residents of Pampaso until he eventually gave up the ghost.

The instant justice case, according to the police in Kumasi, occurred at Pampaso between Costa Pharmacy and Children’s Hospital around 7pm on March 29, 2025.

A report from the Ashanti Central District Police said police rushed to the scene only to meet the body of the suspect “with multiple marks of violence all over the body”.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect snatched a certain lady’s phone and took to his heels with his booty in order to prevent an arrest.

Unfortunately for Kwasi, he was given a wild chase by some people at the scene, who eventually caught up with him and started to beat him until he breathe his last.

“Spot enquiries revealed that, the deceased is a known junkie called Kwasi. It was further revealed that on the same date about 1900 hours, the deceased snatched a certain lady’s mobile phone at Pampaso,” the police said.

He then “attempted absconding with same (phone) but he was pursued by a mob who subjected him to severe beatings and eventually lynched him”.

The police has since deposited the body at the morgue, and they (police) are relying on footage from the CCTV camera closer to “the crime scene to track the perpetrators and bring them to book.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi