Nkoranza District Level Election Rescheduled

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rescheduled the date for the receipt of nominations for the Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South District Level Elections and by-elections for other vacant electoral areas to Monday, April 7 to Thursday, April 10, 2025.

In a statement issued and signed on Friday, March 28, 2025 by the Deputy Chairman of Operations at the EC, Mr. Samuel Tettey said the change in the date previously announced is due to the declaration of Tuesday, April 1, 2025 as a public holiday.

It said the time and venues for the receipt of the nominations remain the same, and therefore urged the general public to comply accordingly.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah