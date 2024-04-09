NPP Declares Farouk Aliu Mahama Parliamentary Candidate For Yendi

Farouk Aliu Mahama

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that Farouk Aliu Mahama is the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Yendi constituency in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

The decision was reached after a careful study of the parliamentary primary held in December 2023.

The NPP at a NEC meeting today affirmed Farouk Mahama is the party’s parliamentary candidate for Yendi, bringing the longstanding acrimony that has characterised the primary to an end.

At the party’s disputed primary in Yendi, a declaration was made by Alhaji Osman Masawudu, the 3rd National Vice Chairman of the NPP, following consultations with the regional and national executives of the party, pronouncing Mr Mahama as the winner. According to the official count, Farouk Aliu Mahama received 296 votes before the counting process was interrupted. The total number of valid ballots was reported to be 199.

“I stand on behalf of the party as a national officer to declare Farouk Aliu Mahama as the parliamentary candidate for the Yendi constituency,” announced Alhaji Osman Masawudu.

However, the counting process faced disruption when an Electoral Commission (EC) official stationed at the primary was arrested by the police for allegedly pocketing ballot papers. The incident led to the destruction of already counted ballot papers and some election materials, causing confusion among supporters present.

Supporters of the Chief Executive Officer for MASLOC, Abibata Shanni Zakariah Mahama, claimed that the pocketed ballot papers belonged to their candidate.

They also alleged that their ballot papers were destroyed using indelible ink.

In response, they confronted the EC official.

In the midst of these developments, Sahni Mutala, a representative of Abibata Shanni Zakariah Mahama, rejected the declaration of Farouk Aliu Mahama as the parliamentary candidate-elect. Mutala accused the regional executives of the NPP of sabotaging their candidate’s campaign during the primary.

Following the announcement of Farouk Aliu Mahama as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Yendi constituency, the party congratulates him on his victory. It also expresses confidence that Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah will accept the decision of the NEC and continue working for the good of the NPP.

The NPP emphasizes the importance of moving forward in solidarity, stating, “After competition comes cooperation. Let’s move on.” This call for unity aims to ensure a strong and united front ahead of the December 2024 elections in the Yendi constituency.

By Vincent Kubi