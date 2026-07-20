NPP In Emergency Talks Over Wontumi Verdict 

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are holding an emergency meeting to deliberate on the High Court judgment handed down against the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The closed-door meeting brought together the party’s national executives, its flagbearer and legal team to assess the implications of the court’s ruling in the Samreboi mining case and determine the party’s next line of action.

A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the emergency meeting was convened to undertake a thorough review of the judgment and chart an appropriate legal and political response.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), together with our Flagbearer and the Party’s legal team, is currently in a meeting to thoroughly review the judgment delivered by the Court… and to determine the appropriate next course of action,” the statement said.

The party assured its members and the public that it would announce its official position after the ongoing deliberations.

It also called on supporters across the country to remain calm and united while the leadership concludes its consultations.

“In the meantime, I respectfully urge all members of our great Party to rally behind the leadership during this challenging moment. Let us remain calm, united, disciplined and steadfast in our commitment to the values and interests of the New Patriotic Party,” the statement added.

The emergency meeting follows the High Court’s conviction and sentencing of Chairman Wontumi in the Samreboi mining case, a development that has generated widespread political interest and reaction across the country.