Myla Homes Introduces The Chestnut To Advance Property Investments With Boutique Living – Privacy and Security for Strong Returns

As Accra’s real estate market becomes increasingly sophisticated, investors are looking beyond the biggest developments; they are prioritising exclusivity, privacy, security, location, quality, and sustainable returns over sheer scale. The Chestnut, located in the prestigious Airport Residential Area, embodies this new approach to property investment, where less is deliberately more.

Its carefully curated collection of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments offers an opportunity to invest in a development defined by enduring value, lasting demand, and timeless quality that ensures long-term performance of the asset.

What makes The Chestnut’s boutique scale a genuine investment advantage?

Unlike large developments with hundreds of units, The Chestnut creates a low-density environment that offers greater privacy and a more personalized living experience. This deliberate approach ensures residents enjoy premium amenities without the overcrowding often associated with larger developments.

Security is at the heart of The Chestnut’s boutique living experience. Our three-factor authentication access control system ensures only authorised residents and approved visitors can enter the development, offering greater privacy, reduced foot traffic, and a more secure environment.

These qualities contribute to higher tenant satisfaction, longer tenancy periods, reduced vacancy, and lower turnover costs, all of which improve the overall return on investment.

Why one-bedroom apartments are one of the most attractive investment opportunities in Accra?

One-bedroom apartments continue to outperform other unit options because they appeal to a broad segment of the rental market, including young professionals, expatriates, corporate executives, and frequent business travellers seeking both short-term and long-term rentals.

This offers investors the flexibility to maximise returns while responding to changing market demand. For residents, a thoughtfully designed one-bedroom provides the perfect balance of convenience and functionality, offering private spaces to unwind while still accommodating guests social entertaining without compromising personal space.

Premium one beds in a prime location like The Chestnut generate consistent demand which results in reliable occupancy and stable rental income throughout the year, making it an ideal choice whether purchasing a first investment property or expanding an existing portfolio.

How do The Chestnut’s amenities enhance the value of a one-bedroom apartment?

Today’s tenants expect more than just a beautifully designed apartment, they expect a complete lifestyle. Every unit at The Chestnut provides access to thoughtfully curated amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool, rooftop restaurant, café, gym, co-working spaces, concierge services, and professional property management.

Due to its limited number of residents, these facilities remain private, accessible, and enjoyable throughout the day. This boutique experience improves everyday living and also strengthens the property’s appeal in the rental market, allowing owners to command competitive rental rates while attracting quality tenants.

82% Sold in Just Seven Months

Why is now the right time to invest?

The Chestnut’s market performance is already demonstrating the strength of its investment proposition. Just seven months after launching sales, the development is already 82% sold, reflecting strong buyer confidence in its boutique concept and long-term investment potential.

Starting from US$131,000 with a flexible 24-month payment plan, this is the ideal time to secure one of the remaining one-bedroom apartments before they are fully sold out.

Whether your goal is to generate rental income, preserve wealth, or build long-term capital appreciation, a one-bedroom apartment at The Chestnut represents an investment built on quality, location, and enduring demand.

Speak to us on 055 644 8900 to reserve your unit today; visit thechestnut.mylahomesgh.com for more information. Marketed by Krafthaus Limited.