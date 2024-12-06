NPP Is Winning At All Cost – Justin Kodua

In a bold declaration, Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed unwavering confidence in the party’s impending victory in the December 7 general elections.

Addressing a massive crowd of enthusiastic supporters at the University of Ghana Sports Park, Kodua asserted that the NPP’s strong policy framework, effective governance record, and comprehensive campaign strategies have positioned the party for an emphatic win.

Justin Kodua’s statement is not mere rhetoric, as the NPP has been working tirelessly to ensure a successful campaign.

The party’s nationwide campaign, which culminated in the final rally at the University of Ghana Sports Park, has generated significant momentum and enthusiasm among supporters.

With the elections just around the corner, the NPP is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for victory.

The NPP’s confidence is rooted in its achievements over the years, including the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has benefited over several schools across the country.

The party’s effective governance record, coupled with its comprehensive campaign strategies, has endeared it to many Ghanaians.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been working equally hard to regain power.

The NDC has been critical of the NPP’s governance record, accusing it of destroying state institutions.

In response, the NDC has promised to reset these institutions if it wins the elections.

Despite the NDC’s efforts, Justin Kodua remains undaunted, urging supporters to remain steadfast and resolute as the nation heads to the polls.

His declaration that “we are winning the elections and nothing can stop it” is a testament to the NPP’s confidence in its ability to secure victory.

