Ho Central NPP PC Showcases Key Development Projects

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Divine Bosson

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine R. K. Bosson, has highlighted his administration’s achievements as he makes a case to represent the Ho Central Constituency in Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At a press engagement in Ho, Mr. Bosson, outlined several notable projects, including the construction of a new office complex for the assembly, ongoing construction of a befitting official MCE residence, and 2-bedroom, 10-unit staff bungalows under the government’s affordable housing project.

He also mentioned the construction of over 130 shops with ancillary facilities in the Ho Central market, and new police stations, which would soon give the Municipality three new policing districts with a divisional command.

On roads, the MCE mentioned several link roads to open up the Municipality, including, the Cemetery-Barracks bypass, and OLA Bypass among others.

Other projects mentioned include the AstroTurf project at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Dave campus, 20 borehole projects to improve water supply in peri-urban communities, and a host of social infrastructure and amenities to enhance the quality of life of residents.

The MCE is therefore convinced that his administration’s achievements have established a strong foundation for the Municipality’s elevation to a Metropolitan area. He thus, appealed to voters to transcend party affiliations and support him, citing his proven experience and ability to champion development in the area.

Frank Ahaze, the Ho Central Constituency NPP Chairman, also urged all eligible voters to vote for Mr. Bosson and the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The MCE is facing stiff competition from three other candidates, including Richmond Kpotosu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawulorm Klutse, an independent candidate, and Nelson Kofi Vide from the National Democratic Party (NDP).

By Daniel K Orlando, Ho