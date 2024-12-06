Police Question EC Officer For Transporting Electoral Materials With Private Vehicle

In a shocking turn of events, the Electoral Commission has revealed that its District Electoral Officer (DEO) for the Afadjato South District in the Volta Region was questioned by the Ghana Police Service for transporting election materials in a private vehicle without a police escort.

The incident has raised concerns about the security and integrity of the upcoming elections, just a day before Ghanaians head to the polls.

According to the Electoral Commission, the DEO’s actions were in clear breach of the commission’s policy, which requires all election materials to be transported in official vehicles with police escort where necessary.

The police have taken custody of the election materials, and the commission has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission has assured the public that the actions of the DEO will not compromise the elections in the Afadjato South Constituency.

However, the incident has raised questions about the commission’s ability to ensure the security and integrity of the electoral process.

BY Daniel Bampoe