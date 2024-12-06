Soldiers Deployed To Support Peaceful Elections

As Ghana prepares for the polls on December 7, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the deployment of its personnel to designated locations in support of the Ghana Police Service.

The move is aimed at ensuring a peaceful and smooth conduct of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to a press release issued by the GAF’s Department of Public Relations, the deployment is ongoing, and the public is urged not to be apprehensive if they see military personnel moving in their localities.

However, the GAF has reiterated that no military personnel will be stationed at any polling station, with the primary responsibility for election security remaining with the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

This is not the first time the GAF has clarified its role in the election process.

In a previous statement, the GAF assured the public that its presence would be limited to standby support, with the military only being deployed upon request by the GPS.

This collaborative approach is designed to ensure that the elections proceed smoothly and peacefully while maintaining law and order.

The GAF’s commitment to safeguarding the stability and sovereignty of the nation while protecting the integrity of the election process is reassuring.

The Electoral Commission has also been working to ensure a free and fair election, with the commission’s chairperson, Jean Mensa, assuring Ghanaians that the commission is doing everything in its power to deliver a credible election.

In the lead-up to the elections, there have been reports of intimidation and violence in some parts of the country.

However, the GAF’s deployment and the GPS’s efforts to maintain law and order are expected to help prevent any major incidents.

Ghanaians are encouraged to exercise their civic rights responsibly and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe