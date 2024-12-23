NPP Loses Central Regional Chairman Robert Kutin

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in mourning following the passing of its Central Regional Chairman, Robert Kutin Junior. Kutin, a stalwart of the party, died on Sunday, December 22, 2024, after a prolonged battle with illness.

His demise has sent shockwaves throughout the party and the Ghanaian political landscape.

Chairman Kutin as he is affectionately called was a highly respected figure within the NPP, renowned for his unwavering dedication to the party’s vision and principles.

During his tenure as Central Regional Chairman, he played a pivotal role in strengthening the party’s grassroots base and fostering unity among its members leading to the snatching of several seats from the NDC.

His leadership style, which emphasized inclusivity and collaboration, earned him the admiration of many within the party.

His leadership in the Central Region was instrumental in mobilizing support for the party’s candidates during elections.

He was the chief executive of a foremost logistics company, All Ship in Tema.

Tributes Pour in for Chairman Kutin

The news of Chairman Kutin’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the political spectrum.

Party members, political leaders, and citizens have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his memory.

-BY Daniel Bampoe