We’ll Deliver, Have Faith In Us- Sammi Awuku To NPP Members

In a rallying call to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, has urged the party faithful to have faith and confidence in the current 89 NPP MPs elected to Parliament.

Despite the party’s loss in the presidential election, Sammi Awuku assured NPP members that their MPs will not disappoint them and will work tirelessly to deliver on their mandate.

Speaking at the Grace Presbyterian Church in Akropong during his Thanksgiving Service, Awuku emphasized that even though the NPP will be in the minority in Parliament, they will remain committed to holding the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, led by John Mahama, accountable.

He noted that the NPP’s loss in the 2024 elections will not deter them from their responsibilities as opposition members, but rather make them more active and exceptional in their delivery.

Sammi Awuku also addressed the issue of parliamentary seats, specifically mentioning the Akuapem South seat that was lost to the NDC.

He assured party members that his outfit will work to reclaim the seat and other constituencies in the next elections.

To achieve this, Sammi Awuku urged party members to have faith and confidence in the party’s ability to reorganize and strategize for future victories.

As the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Awuku expressed optimism that the NPP will emerge stronger and more united if they bury their differences and cease the blame game.

He called on all party members to rally behind him and work together to deliver on his promises.

Sammi Awuku also drew on the party’s history, recalling how the NPP had previously lost elections but managed to regroup and emerge stronger in subsequent polls, such as in 2000 and 2016.

The event, which was attended by party members, executives, and supporters, was an opportunity for Sammi Awuku to express his gratitude to God for his protection and to the party members for their support and campaigning efforts that led to his election victory.

-BY Daniel Bampoe