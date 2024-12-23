Sammi Awuku Calls For Unity In NPP

In a passionate appeal to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Akropong Constituency, has urged the party faithful to put an end to the blame game following their defeat in the presidential election.

Sammi Awuku’s call to action comes as the NPP begins its journey of rebuilding and reorganization, with the party’s leadership emphasizing the need for unity and collective action.

Addressing a gathering of party members at his Thanksgiving Service at Akropong Grace Presbyterian Church, on Sunday, Sammi Awuku reflected on the party’s history, noting that the NPP had previously suffered humiliating defeats but managed to regroup and emerge stronger.

He cited the examples of 2000 and 2016, where the party bounced back to win more Parliamentary seats.

“We have suffered defeats before, but we have always come back stronger. Let us not get disappointed or worried, for every setback is a new beginning,” Sammi Awuku said, his voice filled with conviction.

He continued, “We must not lose sight of our vision and mission. We must continue to work together, support each other, and focus on rebuilding our party.”

Sammi Awuku, who was elected as the MP for Akropong Constituency in the recent general elections, also assured party members that he is committed to serving the constituency, working tirelessly to develop the area in line with his manifesto.

“I am grateful to every one of you for your hard work, dedication, and support. I pledge to work tirelessly to develop our constituency and make you all proud,” he said.

The NPP’s defeat in the presidential election has been met with a mixed feelings, ranging from disappointment and frustration to optimism and determination.

He also emphasizes the need for collective action to rebuild the party.

“We must not point fingers or apportion blame. Rather, we must work together to identify the causes of our defeat and to develop strategies for rebuilding and strengthening our party.”

Manifesto

Sammi Awuku’s vision for the Akropong Constituency, dubbed “My Vision for Akuapem North: A Promise of Progress,” focuses on six key pillars: Education and Literacy, Health and Sanitation, Entrepreneurship and Technology, Road Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Sports and Tourism.

His comprehensive plan aims to transform the constituency into a vibrant hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, promoting sustainable livelihoods and economic growth.

Under the education and literacy pillar, Awuku plans to establish a society where knowledge is accessible to all.

He aims to implement comprehensive literacy and education initiatives targeting specific demographics, such as women, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities. This move seeks to enhance literacy rates across all segments of the community.

In the health and sanitation sector, Awuku proposes establishing well-equipped facilities and incorporating technology like telemedicine.

He also prioritizes infrastructure and technology to ensure better long-term health outcomes.

Additionally, he plans to develop waste management and invest in sewage treatment facilities to boost public health, complemented by education and awareness campaigns.

Awuku’s vision for entrepreneurship and technology involves turning Okuapeman into a vibrant hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

His goal is to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, foster creativity, and bridge the digital divide by integrating technology and an entrepreneurial mindset.

This initiative aims to drive economic growth and create sustainable livelihoods.

In terms of Road Infrastructure, Sammi Awuku noted to lobby for more road projects for his constituency.

In agriculture, he aims to promote sustainable farming practices, particularly organic agriculture.

He plans to expand access to affordable credit and provide technical support to empower small-scale farmers.

Finally, under the Sports and Tourism pillar, Awuku proposes developing key tourism attractions, such as the Obosomase Waterfall and Obom Cave, alongside an annual eco-tourism event.

This initiative seeks to establish the community as a premier destination, celebrated for its authentic cultural heritage and hospitality.

He also plans to establish the Okuapeman Football Club to nurture local talent and foster community pride.

Attendees

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who also attended the event, echoed Awuku’s sentiments, urging party members to have faith and confidence in their newly elected MP.

“We must not get discouraged, but rather rally behind our party to regain our footing in time for the 2028 general elections,” Botchwey said.

She added “We have a great party, with a rich history and a strong tradition of service to our nation. Let us work together to rebuild our party and to ensure that we emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

The event was graced by party members from the diaspora, MP-elects, constituency executives, and polling station officials, his staff from the National Lottery Authority, NLA, among others.

BY Daniel Bampoe