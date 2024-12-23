DAMC, Free Food Company, To Distribute Food to Street Kids

THE DIPLOMATIC Affairs and Media Communications Ltd. (DAMC) has announced its partnership with the Free Food Company to distribute 10,000 packs of warm meals and hampers to the less fortunate, notably street kids, in Accra.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DAMC, Harriet Nartey, made this announcement at the 2nd edition of ‘A Night With the Diplomats’ – a soiree for diplomats and players in diplomatic space –, last Sunday, which also marked her birthday.

She explained that the move, which forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), is her own way of giving back to society, given how far the company has come.

“This year, however, I wish to add a new tradition – the tradition of giving. As we celebrate my birthday and Diplomatic Affairs clocking seven years of impactful storytelling and engagement with the diplomatic world, I am reminded of the importance of giving back to society, especially during this festive season.

It is in this spirit of giving that I am thrilled to announce a partnership between Diplomatic Affairs Media and Communications Ltd. and The Free Food Company as we distribute 10,000 packs of warm meals to the less fortunate in our communities. This initiative is close to my heart, and I count on your support to make it a resounding success.”

Touching on the future of the diplomatic soiree, Ms. Nartey stressed that the event “has come to stay” following an intermittent break in 2020 and expressed the hope that it would grow stronger year by year.

“This annual soiree will as usual, always be celebrated on the 15th of December, a date that, as some of you may know, also marks my birthday. I believe this day provides a perfect opportunity to celebrate milestones and strengthen bonds among the diplomatic and international relations community and also kick start the festivities of this special season in grand style. It is my hope that this tradition grows, year after year, into a hallmark event that unites us all in the spirit of fellowship and collaboration”, she said.

Ms. Nartey also hinted that preparatory works for the 2025 Diplomatic Honours which seeks to honour individuals who have played significant roles in diplomacy and global affairs are already.

This, she disclosed, would be preceded with a pre-award Dinner and Gala night, somewhere in March 2025, which would also mark the official launch of the Diplomatic Affairs Magazine.

Crowning the night was the recognition of the outgoing High Commissioner of South Africa to Ghana, H.E. Grace Jeanet Mason, having completed her 4-year duty tour in Ghana.

The recognition comes on the back of her significant role in many areas such as enhancing the partnership of businesses between Ghana and South Africa as well as the visa waiver between South Africa and Ghana.