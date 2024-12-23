NPP Sacks Cynthia Morrison, Others

Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken drastic measures against Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency, and other executives from the constituency.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Gibrine Tanko, the Constituency Chairman for Agona West, the party announced the expulsion of Morrison and others, citing violations of party regulations.

This decision comes after Morrison’s bold move to contest as an independent candidate in the recent elections, following her defeat in the party’s primary.

The NPP leadership viewed her actions as a breach of party rules, leading to her expulsion.

The party’s statement, dated December 16, 2024, revealed that the decision was unanimously approved by the Expanded Constituency Executive Committee during a meeting on December 15, 2024.

As a result, Cynthia Morrison and the other expelled individuals are indefinitely banned from:

– *Representing themselves as NPP members*

– *Holding any positions within the party*

– *Participating in party meetings or activities*

– *Using party symbols or flags*

According to the NPP leadership, the expulsions were a response to several infractions, including:

– *Standing as independent candidates against the NPP’s officially elected parliamentary candidate*

– *Declaring support for other political parties*

– *Backing independent candidates during the December 7 parliamentary elections*

– *Engaging in conduct deemed detrimental to the party’s interests*

The Expanded Constituency Executive Committee meeting included key stakeholders, such as the Municipal Chief Executive, constituency founding members, the council of elders and patrons, and electoral area coordinators.

The party emphasized that the decision aligns with Article 3(9)(1) of the NPP Constitution, which grants the authority to expel members who breach party rules.

A list of affected individuals has been submitted to the Central Regional Chairman and shared with the media.

Cynthia Morrison’s decision to run as an independent candidate sparked controversy, with some party members criticizing her move.

Afia Akoto, a former Deputy CEO of MASLOC and current campaign team member of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had previously lashed out at Morrison over her attacks on the NPP’s candidate.

-BY Daniel Bampoe