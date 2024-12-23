Bawumia’s Defeat Acceptance Hailed By Diplomatic Corps

In a glowing tribute, the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana has commended the 2024 Presidential Candidate of New Patriotic Party, NPP, and Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his exemplary leadership and commitment to democratic principles.

The Corps, led by Lebanese Ambassador Maher Kheir, praised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s gracious acceptance of defeat in the recent presidential election, describing it as a testament to his statesmanship and love for the nation.

The tribute, contained in a letter addressed to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, acknowledging his unwavering commitment to democratic values, particularly his honorable concession in the face of defeat.

“Your actions reaffirm the confidence and trust the international community has in Ghana as a model for democratic governance,” the letter stated.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s concession, which came shortly before the Electoral Commission declared the results of the presidential election, was widely hailed as a mark of maturity and a commitment to peaceful transfer of power.

It was a significant moment in Ghana’s democratic history, demonstrating the country’s ability to navigate complex electoral processes without resorting to violence or acrimony.

The Diplomatic Corps’ tribute is a testament to the international community’s admiration for Ghana’s democratic credentials.

The country has long been regarded as a beacon of hope and inspiration in West Africa, with its peaceful transitions of power and commitment to democratic principles serving as a model for other nations in the region.

BY Daniel Bampoe