Twicy Shines at Central Music Awards

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Twicy, was honored as both the Artiste of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2024 Central Music Awards.

These two accolades came from an impressive seven nominations, which included EP/Album of the Year for his “Far Away” album, Afropop Song for “Live It Up,” as well as nominations for Songwriter, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video.

In an interview with NewsOne, the “Lotto” hitmaker expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his management team and fans for their unwavering support throughout his music career.

“I’m incredibly grateful for these awards. I have worked hard over the years to reach this point, and it’s all thanks to my management and supportive fans,” he said.

Twicy is optimistic about the upcoming year, anticipating a series of hit song releases and exciting performances on major stages both locally and internationally.

“I’m very intentional about my song choices, and I can promise that next year will be filled with great hits and performances,” he added.

He encouraged his fans to continue rallying behind him, as the new year promises to be full of surprises.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke