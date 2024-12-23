We Care Health Supports GA East Hospital

We Care Health Foundation Team and Ga East Hospital administrators in a group photograph

We Care Health Foundation, a non-profit organisation that focuses on bridging the healthcare gap and promoting health equity in communities, has made a donation to the GA East Municipal Hospital at Kwabenya.

The generous donation of GHS3000 was made to support the discharge of children receiving critical care at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The foundation was established by three persons who conceived the idea to support and help vulnerable children.

Co-founder of the foundation, John Acquah Newman Thompson, indicated that their decision to focus on health was to help attain the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, set up for the world to achieve by 2030.

According to him, their organisation has specifically focused on SDG 3, which prioritises good health and well-being and over the past three years, have been diligently working towards it, contributing to the attainment of the critical goal.

He emphasised that, their mission is to address the significant disparities and health deficits that exist within the current system and they strive to bridge these gaps by providing targeted interventions and support, thereby improving health outcomes and advancing equitable access to quality healthcare.

Prior to undertaking any donation initiative, he revealed that thorough research is conducted and firsthand information is also gathered from the hospitals, confirming the need for support which ultimately informed their decision to provide assistance to the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

Amo Kofi Manu Asare, also the Co-founder of the Foundation, stated that, they recognised the need to give back to their community and fulfill their social responsibility and being driven by the desire to make a positive impact.

“Currently, our funding comes primarily from membership dues and individual donations,” he mentioned.

According to him, they leverage online platforms to raise awareness and solicit funds, which has enabled them to receive contributions from generous individuals, hence, “most of our donors remain anonymous and we are much grateful for their support.”

Festus Asaaya, a member of the foundation’s explained that, “The We Care Health Foundation” was founded by a group of university students driven by a passion to make a positive impact.

“We believe that it is a privilege to be able to support vulnerable members of our society, so with our limited resources, we decided to contribute meaningfully and provide assistance to children in need of medical care,” he added.

By Janet Odei Amponsah