Aha Ye De Festival Held Successfully

The Aha Ye De festival, a one-of-a-kind business event that promises the Ghanaian youth business opportunities as well as providing platforms for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their products and services has been successfully held in Accra.

Aha Ye De festival, an event that promotes business exposure and growth was founded by Christabel Dadzie, the CEO of Ahaspora Professional Network to promote made-in-Ghana products.

In an interview with the media, participating vendors shared their insights and experiences from showcasing their products at the event.

They highlighted the invaluable opportunities the festival has afforded their brands, significantly boosting their product visibility and reach.

According to Joana Mensah, an accountant at Wear Ghana Ltd, she stated that last year’s sales experienced a slow start, but gained momentum towards the end, hence “this year, we initiated setup earlier, and I’m pleased to observe a steady increase in sales. I’m optimistic that as the day progresses, sales will continue to improve, exceeding our expectations”.

She highlighted that, one of their core missions is to become Africa’s most beloved brand and to achieve this, they are deeply passionate about showcasing the richness of African culture and heritage to the global community.

“Our clothing line incorporates traditional African prints, reflecting our commitment to promoting a positive image of Africa worldwide and we aim to challenge stereotypes and shift perceptions, presenting Africa as a vibrant and thriving continent, rather than one defined by poverty,” she said.

Miss Joana Mensah indicated that participating in the Aha Ye De festival provides brands with a unique opportunity to network with fellow brands and like-minded individuals.

“Through these connections and interactions, we aim to increase our brand’s visibility and expand our global reach, ultimately establishing ourselves as a recognised and respected brand worldwide,” she emphasised.

The founder of Hair Bliss,Lily Agyeiwaa Awuah, mentioned that, as the driving force behind Hair Bliss, she oversees the development and creation of their hair care products, dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and results.

Lily Agyeiwaa Awuah, who doubles as the Chief formulator of Afrobeats and Shea Butter Enterprise, stated that, their natural hair care products have resonated well with attendees, particularly women.

“We have experienced a steady stream of visitors to our shed, and remarkably, every visitor has made a purchase, the value proposition of our products is clearly resonating with customers who appreciate the unique benefits we bring to the natural hair industry,” she added.

“This is my first participation, and I’m thoroughly impressed by the exceptional organisation and eco-friendly infrastructure,” she noted.

Christabel Dadzie showed her appreciation to the vendors, performers and all who took the time to attend and participate in the event to make it a success.

By Janet Odei Amponsah