Obosomase Residents Cry For Social Amenities

Residents of Obosomase, a community in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region, have called on the government to provide them with social amenities.

The residents say they are living with deplorable roads, which have negatively affected business activities in the area.

Farmers, according to them, even find it difficult to transport farm produce to market centres as a result of the poor road network.

Tete Samuel Sakyi, aspiring Assembly member for Obosomase Electoral Area, expressed disappointment in the leaders of the area for not doing much to reverse the state of the roads in the area.

“We lack many social amenities in this community, our roads are in a deplorable state for the past eight years, no provision of street lights, and unhygienic refuse dams all over the area,” Mr. Sakyi bemoaned.

He indicated that he would support any development project that the government would extend to the Obosomase community.

Nana Kyenku Osofo Pare II, the High Chief Priest for Obosomase Akuapem, on his part, complained bitterly over the lack of infrastructural development in the community.

Nana Kyenku Pare II said that Obosomase has been neglected and has suffered for many years without social amenities like roads and potable water.

He, therefore, appealed to the government and appropriate authorities in the district to come up with solutions to solve the problems in the community.

BY Daniel Bampoe