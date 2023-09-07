Adenta Legacy Court Housing Estates Launched

The completed houses

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has commissioned a newly-built housing project by the State Housing Company Limited (SHC) named ‘Legacy Court.’

Situated at Adenta, a suburb of Accra, the estate is made up of forty (40) housing units with two, three, and four-bedroom apartments including a mini market and a sports facility.

It is the 7th housing project commissioned by the State Housing Company under the Nana Akufo Addo/Bawumia Administration.

Francis Asenso-Boakye at the commissioning of the housing project, expressed satisfaction about the extent to which the SHC is executing its mandate of providing quality homes in thriving communities where people have a sense of pride and place.

According to him, the initial phase of this revised initiative involves the construction of 8,000 housing units on a 203-acre parcel of land located in Pokuase/Amasaman, as well as the development of 6,000 housing units on a 200-acre tract in Dedesua within the Ashanti Region.

He explained that work has commenced on the Pokuase-Afiaman site in the Greater Accra Region and as a strategic partner, the State Housing Company Limited has been selected as part of the developers to assist the ministry in achieving this remarkable project.

He further noted that the programme seeks to subsidise housing units with land, infrastructure, social services, commercial support services, and a well-structured payment plan.

“The objective is to reduce the cost of housing units by 30 to 40 % and ultimately make housing affordable and accessible to the majority of Ghanaian workers,” he added.

The Managing Director of the State Housing Company, Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, also noted that the Adenta project is specifically designed to cater for the needs of mid-income families, while also generating proceeds to support low-income affordable housing initiatives.

He said the project was funded 100% through SHC internally generated funds and deposits from buyers, adding that all homes in Legacy Court are equipped with Ghana Post mailboxes and digital addresses, ensuring seamless mail delivery services.

He encouraged prospective house owners to take advantage of SHC projects to acquire quality edifices at affordable rates, adding that projects owned by the SHC are constructed under flexible payment plans.

BY Daniel Bampoe