Man, 32, Fatally Stabbed With Scissors

A BRAWL between two men at Hiakose in the Ashanti Region suddenly turned disastrous as one of them was fatally stabbed with a pair of scissors.

The deceased, identified as Vincent, aged about 32 years old, was reportedly stabbed in the rib area with a pair of scissors by suspect Kofi Nimo, nicknamed ‘Ideas’.

The incident, reportedly, happened at 6:40pm on Monday, September 4, 2023, and the suspect has since gone into hiding.

The Nkawie District Police report said the body has since been deposited at the Frimpong Boateng Medical Centre morgue for preservation and autopsy to determine cause of death.

“On 4/09/23 at about 6:40pm, information was received from Hiakose that someone has been stabbed. On receipt of the information, the Awherewa police patrol team proceeded to Hiakose but was told the victim has been rushed to the Frimpong Boateng Medical Centre for treatment.

“Later on same day at about 7:5pm, Daniel Yeboah of Hiakose came to the Nkawie Police station and reported that, today at about 6:40pm, Vincent, aged 32, now deceased, was fighting with suspect Kofi Nimo a.k.a Ideas.

“In the process, suspect Kofi Nimo stabbed the victim, Vincent, with a pair of scissors on the left rib and he sustained serious injury. The suspect thereafter bolted.

“That victim was quickly rushed to the Frimpong Boateng Medical Centre but was pronounced dead on arrival,” the police document, sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, noted.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the report said “police together with the complainant went to the said hospital and met deceased lying on a stretcher in a supine position, dead”.

According to the police, Vincent’s body was thoroughly inspected and a deep cut was found on the left rib of the deceased, adding that the body has now been deposited in a morgue.

Meanwhile, the police are doing everything possible to locate and apprehend the suspect from his hideout to assist in their investigations into the case.

