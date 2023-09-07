Joe Vibe Ready For The World

Joe Vibe

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer and producer Samson Ocansey, also known as Joe Vibe, is making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of Afrobeat sounds.

With his debut single “Who’s Your Daddy,” Joe Vibe is ready to take the world by storm.

Joe Vibe’s passion for music started in high school in 2016, and he has since honed his skills as a singer, songwriter, and producer.

He is currently signed to Highly Spiritual Music and hails from Labadi in the Greater Accra Region.

Born to John Bosco Ahuma Tetteh Ocansey aka Daddy Bosco, and Mrs. Joyce Naa Djama Kpobi Ocansey, Joe Vibe attended Calvary International School and St. Martins Senior High School from 2013–2016. He furthered his education at Accra Film School from 2016–2018, where he obtained a Diploma in Editing and Animation.

He also holds a Certificate in Sound Specialisation from the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), as part of the Music Academy organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in collaboration with NAFTI.

Joe Vibe is an artist who’s not afraid to take risks and go against the norm to achieve his dreams. His debut single, “Who’s Your Daddy,” is a testament to his unique style, blending traditional Afrobeat sounds with modern beats to create a fresh sound that’s sure to get fans dancing.

According to him, his decision to go into music was, “To express myself since music has been my dream from childhood.” Vibe is signed to Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual label.

Be sure to check out Joe Vibe’s debut single “Who’s Your Daddy” and help spread the word about this rising star in the music industry.